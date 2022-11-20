55°
Suspect and stabbing victim dead after attack along I-10 late Sunday morning
PORT ALLEN - A person was shot and killed by law enforcement after attacking and murdering a DOTD worker along I-10 Sunday morning.
The attack happened shortly before noon near the LA 415 exit. The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the suspect stabbed the victim, a Motorist Assistance Patrol worker, and was then shot by a responding deputy.
Both the DOTD worker and the shot suspect died after the attack, according to the sheriff's office.
Shortly after, an Addis police officer assisting at the chaotic scene was hit by a car. Deputies said he was "bumped" by the vehicle and not injured.
As of 12:20 p.m., I-10 West is closed past LA 415, with congestion approaching the I-10/I-12 split in Baton Rouge.
Traffic is currently being diverted to LA 415 (North Lobdell Highway) to US 190 West. Drivers should find an alternate route.
This is a developing story.
