Suspect leads law enforcement on lengthy, high-speed chase through Port Allen, Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A suspect led law enforcement on a lengthy pursuit through the capital area, crossing over the Mississippi River twice before coming to a stop in the capital city.

The chase unfolded around 4 p.m. Friday, with the suspect reportedly speeding down I-10. West Baton Rouge officials said the pursuit spilled into Port Allen, with the driver heading north on LA 1 and crossing back into East Baton Rouge via the US 190 bridge.

The chase came to an end at a gas station on Greenwell Springs Road shortly before 5 p.m. It's unclear what initially prompted the chase.

BRPD told WBRZ the chase started after the driver ran a stop sign, and he was seen tossing items out of his car as he fled police. Officers are still looking for the tossed items.

The suspect was identified as Jyrius Crockett, 19. He faces charges for aggravated flight and stop sign violation.

This is a developing story.