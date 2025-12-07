Woman arrested after three men were shot while installing fence for non-profit

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested after three men were shot while installing a fence for a non-profit organization in Baton Rouge back in May.

According to arrest records, the shooting took place on May 14, when the victims claimed that two men offered to help build the fence before taking out guns and demanding money from them.

After workers told the gunmen they didn't have any money, the gunmen allegedly shot the victims and fled the area.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department located video surveillance showing the suspects getting into a black Chevrolet Equinox, which was later located with Paris Frazier,18, inside the car, according to arrest records.

Frazier allegedly told detectives that she was driving the vehicle on the day of the shooting and admitted to driving the shooting suspects to and from the scene where the shooting took place.

Frazier was arrested for attempted first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery