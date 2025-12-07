59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Livingston residents gather for annual tree lighting ceremony

Sunday, December 07 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - The Town of Livingston lit up its main tree Sunday night during the yearly Light Up Livingston celebration. 

Each year, residents make the long-time tradition bigger and better. This year, the tree was a record-breaking 27 feet tall. 

People enjoyed hot chocolate and Christmas treats while listening to carolers and the band from Doyle High School. 

