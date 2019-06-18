Latest Weather Blog
Sunshine Bridge to partially close Thursday night for post-collision inspection
DONALDSONVILLE - There will be intermittent closures on the Sunshine Bridge later this week.
According to DOTD, the closures will be between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. Thursday night. Only one direction of traffic will be closed at a time.
Officials say the closures are necessary for DOTD crews to "conduct further inspection of the bridge following a tanker collision on June 16."
Over the weekend a 600-foot Dank Silver Tanker slammed into a large beam on the bridge and damaged fencing along the bottom. The bridge was closed for more than an hour Sunday afternoon.
While the fender system prevented any structural damage on the bridge, DOTD said crews will be doing "more in-depth inspections" this week.
This recent incident was the second time in less than a year the Sunshine Bridge was hit.
