Sunday PM Forecast: Turning chilly overnight, dry forecast through Friday

The Forecast:

Clear skies and calm winds overnight will allow temperatures to drop significantly. Most locations will drop into the upper 30s or right around 40 by Monday morning.







Monday will feature plenty of sunshine, with highs a few degrees warmer than today - in the mid to upper 60s.









Looking Ahead:



With high pressure overhead Monday night, we will have one more round of morning lows in the 30s. Beyond that, our weather will be quiet as we head into the first week of December. Highs will slowly warm into the 70s by Tuesday afternoon. Mornings will remain on the chilly side through Thursday. There is a slight chance for rain next weekend but models differ on the exact timing. Be sure to check back with us this week to see if rain will impact your weekend plans.



