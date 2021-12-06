Sunday PM Forecast: Storms return to the forecast on Monday

The Forecast:



Tonight, cloud cover will increase across the region ahead of our next storm system. Patchy fog will be possible overnight. Lows will only drop into the lower 60s.



A front will bring widespread showers and storms across the region on Monday afternoon. One or two storms could be on the strong side. Rainfall amounts in heavier storms may add up to 1-2 inches.





Showers and storms will clear the area Monday evening. We will have a brief round of cooler weather Monday night and Tuesday.



Passing showers will be possible Tuesday afternoon as the front lifts back to the north. By Wednesday, we are in the 70s once again with scattered showers and storms.



A more significant cool down looks likely next weekend. A front will bring a chance for storms on Saturday, then a round of more December-like temperatures on Sunday.

