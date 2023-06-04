Sunday PM Forecast: Storms Move Out, Clouds Remain, More Rain Monday

The evening appears to be settling down as intense thunderstorms have moved out of the area, but cloudy skies remain.



THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Tonight and Tomorrow: A large complex of thunderstorms moved through the area late this afternoon bringing heavy rain, dangerous lightning, gusty winds to 40 mph and dime size hail causing yet another delay to the Baton Rouge NCAA Regional baseball tournament. Those storms have not moved southwest of the area and there appears to be no immediate development behind these storms. Expect cloudy skies to rule the forecast for the evening and overnight hours with conditions remaining dry and temperatures falling to around 70 degrees. Monday calls for a repeat performance of isolated thunderstorms that could develop much earlier in the day and just after the noon hour. A 60% chance of rain exists for the day on Monday with the threats being the same as mentioned above with this afternoon's storms.



Up Next: The work week will start out with higher rain chances as there will be ample moisture to ignite several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will start out in mid 90s on Monday, but the rest of the week should remain in the low 90s as rain chances also decrease to around 30% for the rest of the week. Spotty showers with hot and humid conditions will be the pattern for the week.

Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

The Tropics: Tropical cyclone activity is not expected during the next seven days for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean, and Atlantic Basin.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.