Sunday PM Forecast: Spring-like for a few days, changes coming by midweek

Warm and breezy conditions are here to stay for a couple of days. The spring feel comes to an end by midweek as a cold front overtakes the area. The front also opens the door for rain chances to creep back in.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect another mainly clear night as we close out the weekend. Overnight lows will not be quite as chilly, in the low to mid-50s across the metro area. The stretch of spring-like weather continues into Monday. We’ll likely manage to reach the lower-80s for a high temperature under mostly sunny skies in Baton Rouge. The forecast high is a few degrees short of the record high of 84° (1996, 2023). There will also be an active southerly breeze in the ballpark of 10-20 mph.

Up Next: We continue to warm up on Tuesday where highs have a shot at reaching the mid-80s. This will flirt with the capital city’s record high of 85° (1962, 2011, 2021). We should see some more clouds enter the mix on Tuesday, though we will still be largely dry. Skies turn cloudy on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. The front doesn’t appear to pass until afternoon or evening. Before its passage, temperatures make another run for the 80s. A spotty shower or storm isn’t out of the question either, but rain totals will be very limited.

We’re significantly cooler behind the front on Thursday, and we do hang onto plenty of clouds. Thursday looks mainly dry, although there is a signal suggesting a stray shower/sprinkle or two late. Clouds remain into next weekend, and shower/storm chances also begin creep back into the region. There are still question marks regarding the weekend pattern, but we could be dodging a couple rounds of precipitation. Stick with the Storm Station this week as a lock in on the finer details.

