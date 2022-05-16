Sunday PM Forecast: looking at a warm workweek

On Saturday, showers and thunderstorms struggled to develop. Signs point to the next two days being similar with little more than isolated, afternoon activity.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight will be mostly clear and a bit muggy with low temperatures in the low 70s. Monday offers the last remaining appreciable chance for rain in the week ahead. Like Sunday, just isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible after a lot of sunshine helps temperatures surge into the low 90s by mid-afternoon.



Up Next: Tuesday through Friday, an upper level ridge will build over the region causing sinking air and therefore warmer temperatures and drier conditions. Skies will be mainly clear with high temperatures ranging between 91-93 degrees and low temperatures in the low to mid 70s. By next weekend, a weak upper level trough of low pressure and associated front will deliver the next decent shot for showers and thunderstorms--especially Sunday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

The Tropics: On a side note, today marks the first day that the National Hurricane Center issues official, tropical weather outlooks. While this was previously done on the first day of hurricane season, June 1, last year the NHC decided to start outlooks earlier due to the recent string of pre-season tropical systems. In this year's first outlook, no development is expected over the next 5 days.

For several days now, some computer models have been consistently hinting at tropical activity around the Gulf of Mexico before Memorial Day. There are a lot of "click-bait" sources providing misleading information about that possibility. It is important to know that particular model has a bias toward "over-predicting" tropical activity this time of year and that if a system found its way into the Gulf over the next week or two, water temperatures this early in the season are barely favorable to maintain a storm, let alone strengthen it.