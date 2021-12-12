Sunday PM Forecast: above average temperatures return for new workweek

The area caught a brief break from above average temperatures for the second half of the weekend. However, warmth will return and be the story for the duration of the upcoming workweek.

Next 24 Hours: A weak upper level disturbance will move over the region tonight. As you noticed today, the air is quite dry, so just a few extra high level clouds will be observed. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 40s north of the interstates and stay in the low 50s closer to the coast. On Monday, some pesky clouds will block us out from full sunshine, especially in southern locations so the warming trend will start off slowly with high temperatures sneaking back into the low 70s. It is not out of the question that a stray, light shower could develop, especially near the coast.

Up Next: An upper level ridge will build over the region Tuesday through Thursday. At the surface, southeast winds will cause dew point temperatures to beef back up into the upper 50s and low 60s. These features will lead to another spell of quiet weather and well above average temperatures. High temperatures could challenge 80 degrees any given afternoon but especially Thursday. A little bit of fog is possible Thursday and Friday mornings. By the weekend, the upper level ridge will move east and the next frontal system will slowly drop into the area from the north. The front will bring showers into the forecast for Saturday and some cooler temperatures should follow into Sunday. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

--Josh

