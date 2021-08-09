85°
Sunday Journal: West Feliciana Parish's school year begins amid COVID-related changes, challenges

Monday, August 09 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

In this week's episode of Sunday Journal audiences enjoy a preview of Back to School Week in West Feliciana Parish.

Superintendent Hollis Milton will review the COVID restrictions and precautions that have been implemented in campuses across the Parish.

He'll also take viewers on a tour of the brand new Freshman Academy.

Before the conclusion of the episode, audiences will meet the new principal of Bains Elementary School and get ready for some football, with the head coach of West Feliciana High's football program.

