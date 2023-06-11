Sunday Forecast: Decreased Rain Chances As Temps Soar

Isolated showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through the next two days, though coverage looks increasingly limited. Big time heat will become the story next week.

Today & Tonight: The second half of the weekend will play out similar to the first with early sunshine driving highs into the mid 90s. With the daytime warming, an isolated shower or thunderstorm could pop during the mid-to-late afternoon hours. However, any precipitation will be short-lived and more locations stay dry than not. Just remember, if you can hear thunder, lightning is close enough to strike and you should go inside to be safe. Overnight will be mostly clear with lows in the low 70s.

Up Next: The rain chances will begin to fade over the next few days as searing temperatures begin to rise. Look for highs in the mid to upper 90s Monday and beyond. Humidity will be building too, evidenced by lows in the mid to upper 70s. With that, we will have feels-like temperatures well into the 100s each afternoon during the workweek. Rain chances will continue to decrease to less than 10% each day.

The Tropics: The Atlantic Basin is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

--Keller

