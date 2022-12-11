Sunday AM Forecast: The rain will be gone by lunch and temperatures will get warm AGAIN

There will be plenty of dry time this afternoon.





THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: The cold front pushing through before sunrise this morning will continue to bring more showers across the area until lunch. Temperatures this morning will stay in the mid-60s, but as the rain begins to let up we will be left with partly sunny skies. With just a couple of breaks in the clouds, temperatures will still manage to get into the mid-70s by this afternoon. Overnight the cloud cover will stick around and more will build in overnight.

Up Next: Monday will be hot and humid again. Starting the day with mostly cloudy skies, some of the cloud cover will break up throughout the day. We will have a lot of cloud cover and moisture but we are not worried about showers for Monday. Temperatures are going to rise again back nearly 10° above average for this time of year. The hot and humid pattern will help fuel and set up our next big rain maker expected to move in Tuesday. Tuesday morning will be warm and muggy, as winds shift out of the south we will start to see some showers bubbling up before the frontal system moves through. There is a chance for severe weather Tuesday into Wednesday. The entire WBRZ viewing area is now under a level 2/5 risk. With the system moving in overnight you will want to have a way of receiving information. Once the cold front pushes through we will finally be feeling like winter by the end of your workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.