Sunday AM Forecast: Dry pattern comes to an end tomorrow

The capital area has not had any meaningful amount of rainfall in a while. That will likely change tomorrow with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Today & Tonight: Today will be very similar weather wise to yesterday. It will be warm, muggy, and breezy. The only difference is the mention for a spotty shower. The vast majority will stay completely dry. Highs will top out in the upper 80's under partly sunny skies. Tonight, clouds will increase with rain chances increasing as well towards daybreak. Lows will be near 72 degrees.

Up Next: The dry pattern will come to an end on Monday. Numerous showers and thunderstorms look likely. While there was some uncertainty in the exact timing of rain, confidence has increased in rain starting in the morning to mid-morning, and possibly lasting through a good portion of the day. The Storm Prediction Center has put out a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather. This means spotty severe storms will be possible. There is also a low end risk for flash flooding.

The chance of rain does not go away on Tuesday as isolated showers and storms will be possible. Since none of this rain is driven by a front, humidity and moisture will not be going anywhere all week long. Given the amount of warmth and moisture, at least some small chance of showers and storms will occur each and every day next week.

