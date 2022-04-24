Sunday AM Forecast: Cloudy start with some rain moving into the forecast

A muggy morning, rain chances are low today, but they begin to increase as we head into the workweek.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Waking up to some clouds still lingering in our area. Temperatures today will get to the low 80s. Expect partly sunny skies for most of the day. The chance of spotty showers increases in the afternoon hours. If you are where one of these showers sets up at, it will just be brief, nothing to cancel any plans for.

Up Next: Monday morning we will be waking up dry and in the mid-60s. The dry conditions do not stay around for very long. We are tracking a cold front as it approaches on Monday night. Showers and thunderstorms are expected along this front. For now, the front is looking weak and the threat of severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours is low. Waking up Tuesday morning there will still be some clouds and showers in the area. Overall rainfall totals less than 1 inch for most, there could be localized areas that see more or less. Once the cold front makes its way out, we are looking at another clear, dry week. We will have a couple of days in the high-70s, but temperatures will rebound to the mid-80s by the end of the week.

