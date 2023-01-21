Study shows LSU University Lakes rank in the top 10 most toxic algal blooms in US

BATON ROUGE - A recent study by BlueGreen Water Technologies revealed that the LSU University Lakes' algal blooms are toxic, causing concern for the health of nearby residents.

“The toxics in the water are concerning, and I’m wondering if I should even walk this as frequently as I do,” local resident Laquitta Bowers said.

Scientists at BlueGreen say the blooms are caused by an overload of nutrients in the water. Fertilizer, runoff and pollution also contribute.

The blooms produce bacteria that causes irritation to the lungs, throat and eyes, and it can produce skin irritation and cause rashes to form.

A restoration project is already scheduled to take place. It aims to improve the condition of the lakes and make it more welcoming for visitors.

“This rehab project, I’m really excited about. We’ve been working for years to secure the money. We’re going to dredge the lakes, get them cleaned up and make it a really inviting place for people to come outside and enjoy,” Louisiana State Senator Franklin Foil said.

Bowers and other neighbors hope the project will be done quickly and right. She says the people of Baton Rouge want a healthy city with healthy lakes so that everyone can enjoy them.

“I think it’s important that what we say we’re going to do with the study — the dredging of the lakes, et cetera — that we’re actually going to do it at some point. Let’s get the job done,” she said.