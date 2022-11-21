Strange flyers left in dropbox cause HazMat scare, evacuations at Baton Rouge businesses

BATON ROUGE - A handful of businesses on Coursey Boulevard shut down around noon Monday after bank workers reportedly became sick after they handled strange flyers left in a drop-off box, triggering a huge law enforcement response.

The concerns started late Monday morning at the Investar bank on Coursey, just east of Airline Highway, after workers who handled the flyers reported feeling sick.

Law enforcement showed up at the bank after three workers went to a hospital. They were released from the hospital later that same afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it later discovered the same flyers were left at roughly five other businesses in the area. A Baton Rouge HazMat team said no hazardous material was immediately detected on the flyers, but agents with FBI were at the scene examining them further to ensure there is no danger.

It wasn't immediately clear what other businesses were targeted, but the worries prompted the nearby Chimes restaurant to evacuate and close down for the day, according to staff and patrons there.

This is a developing story.