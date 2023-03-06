'Still feels like a nightmare:' Family seeking justice for 17-year-old mother shot and killed on I-110

BATON ROUGE - A crowd of blue gathered at Memorial Stadium to release balloons into the clear, blue sky one week after a mother was gunned down on the interstate.

Blue was Nykobia Keller’s favorite color. Saturday her family came together and celebrated her life while waiting for justice.

“It still feels like a nightmare where I should just wake up and she’s still here, but reality is she’s not. So if my voice has to be her voice from now on, that’s what it’s going to be,” Lisa Keller, Nykobia's mother said.

Seventeen-year-old Nykobia Keller was shot and killed while driving on I-110 Saturday, Feb. 25. Police believe that the shooting was targeted and a car followed Nykobia onto the interstate before her death.

Nykobia’s family is outraged, wondering why someone would have the nerve to take the life of a young woman and mother who had so much to live for.

“I’m her mom, and everybody that was out here, we’re going to make sure she gets justice. We are going to make sure. She will forever be 17, but I will not rest until my child has justice."

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued the following statement the day after Keller's death:

The recent shootings on the interstate are both alarming and saddening. My administration has been aggressively working to address public safety. The recent reduction in violent crime has been a part of an existing strategy to make our community more safe. We are committed to continuing this work.

Our law enforcement community will stand together to capture the person or persons perpetrating these horrible acts of violence. Anyone with information concerning these shootings should come forward immediately. Call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

To the families of the victims in these cowardly acts of violence, I offer my deepest condolences. Additionally, I want you and every member of our community to know we’re working diligently to apprehend the person or persons responsible for these shootings. We will catch them.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not released many details. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact BRPD at (225) 389-4869.