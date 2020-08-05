88°
State supplying 1 million masks to schools across Louisiana

1 hour 38 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 August 05, 2020 10:13 AM August 05, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials announced Wednesday that Louisiana will be supplying enough PPE to schools across the state to supply every student and faculty member with at least one mask. 

The announcement from the Louisiana Department of Education says GOHSEP is providing school systems, non-public schools and early childhood centers with PPE, including a combined one million masks. 

"It is critically important for us to protect our young people as schools begin to operate in the fall," GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom said in a statement. "Face coverings are an important part of the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and are included in a mandate set by Gov. Edwards earlier this month. We are proud to be a part of making these resources available on campuses across the state."

The supplies will include:

-At least one cloth (reusable/washable) mask for each student and faculty member

-At least 2,000 additional disposal masks for visitors, students or faculty who may forget their mask

-At least three thermometers per school

The supplies will help schools statewide meet standards set by BESE earlier this year. 

