State Police: Two drivers killed Saturday night in separate crashes on same Tangipahoa Parish highway

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Two drivers were killed Saturday night in separate single-vehicle crashes on the same highway in Tangipahoa Parish.

State Police said the first crash happened shortly after 11:10 p.m. Saturday on LA 1054 near North River Road in Kentwood. It claimed the life of 33-year-old Jeremiah Sims of Hammond.

Troopers said Sims was traveling west on the highway in a pickup truck when he ran off the road to the right and crashed into a tree.

Sims was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and he died at the scene.

Troopers said the second crash happened around 20 minutes later — shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday on LA 1054 near Clement Road in Independence. It claimed the life of 22-year-old Tristan Pennington of Loranger.

According to State Police, Pennington was driving his car south on the highway when he drove off the road to the right, striking a cement culvert.

Pennington was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis as police continue investigating the crashes.