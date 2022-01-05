State Police: Driver killed, passenger critically injured in Arabi area crash

ARABI - An Arabi area crash took the life of a 35-year-old New Orleans man early Wednesday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers say it was shortly after 3:30 a.m. when they responded to a single vehicle crash on LA 39 (W. Judge Perez Drive) near Center Street. Officials identified Johnathan M. Franklin as the deceased individual.

After an initial investigation, authorities believe Franklin, along with a passenger, was speeding along Judge Perez Drive in a 2012 Volkswagen Passat when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree in the median.

Sadly, authorities say Franklin was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.

At this time, the tragic crash remains under investigation.