State Police commission holds former Superintendent Kevin Reeves in contempt for ignoring subpoena

BATON ROUGE - Just a day after lawmakers held former State Police leader Col. Kevin Reeves in contempt for withholding personal journal entries they believe could be relevant to their investigation into Ronald Greene's death, the commission that oversees discipline at State Police now too is holding Reeves in contempt for ignoring a legal order.

Reeves was a no-show last month at a disciplinary hearing for Trooper Carl Cavalier, who was fired after he spoke out about Greene's in-custody death. Cavalier is looking to have his termination overturned.

At that initial April 14 hearing, Cavalier's lawyer asked that Reeves be held in contempt for ignoring a subpoena. When the discussion picked back up Thursday, roughly a month later, the commission voted unanimously to hold him in contempt.

Reeves was present for that vote Thursday.

Major Jason Turner, a recently retired trooper with ties to the Greene investigation, also ignored a subpoena last month when he did not show up. He too was held in contempt Thursday.

Penalties for both will be decided at another meeting June 9.

Louisiana State Police as a whole was also in contempt after the agency failed to turn over documents to Cavalier's attorney.