Latest Weather Blog
State Highway Safety Commission says more pedestrians are being killed by drivers
BATON ROUGE - In the last two weeks, two pedestrians have been struck and killed by multiple vehicles while walking along the interstate. Although it's illegal to walk along the interstate, it is unavoidable in certain situations.
“According to Louisiana law, it is actually illegal for pedestrians to use interstate roadways. However, we do realize that if somebody is a disabled motorist, you know things happen that, you might not be able to avoid the interstate as a pedestrian at some point," said Jessica Staton, Executive Director for the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.
The most recent incident happened Sunday morning before 5 a.m. when 26-year-old Ray Dickerson wrecked his car on I-12 west and began walking. He was struck and killed by multiple drivers, one of which hasn't been found.
Staton says pedestrian deaths are becoming more common.
“We have noticed an increase in pedestrian deaths overall in Louisiana," Staton said.
According to data from the Highway Safety Commission, 185 pedestrians were killed in 2021. That number is up from 146 the year before, in 2020.
“Pedestrians did represent 19% of overall traffic fatalities for Louisiana in 2021."
Even where it's legal to do so, walking along a busy road is dangerous. The commission says everyone has the right to use the roadway safely, but with that right comes responsibility.
“Pedestrians should always wear brightly-colored clothing. They should always walk facing traffic so they can see the oncoming traffic and what is approaching them," Staton said. “Constantly scan the roadways to look for hazards, to search for the pedestrians that may be on the shoulder either walking biking, or just a disabled vehicle.”
Anyone with information on the driver responsible for killing Dickerson is urged to call police.
