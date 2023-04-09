62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man hit multiple times, killed while walking along interstate near 10/12 split

Sunday, April 09 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed early Sunday morning after he was hit by multiple cars while walking along an interstate. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 26-year-old Ray Dickerson was hit multiple times just before 5 a.m. on I-12 West near the I-10/I-12 split. 

Officers said they believe the first car that hit Dickerson left him on the road to die. 

Anyone with information on the fatal accident should call (225) 389-2000. 

