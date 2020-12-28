State Fire Marshal: Deadly mobile home fire claims one person's life

OUACHITA PARISH - According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM), the second of two deadly fires that occurred during the weekend of December 26 killed one person Sunday morning.

A report from the SFM says the deadly mobile home fire broke out in north Louisiana's community of Eros, shortly before 5:30 a.m.

The Ouachita Parish Fire Department rushed to the scene of the blaze, which was in the 200 block of Lottie Lane, where they found a deceased individual inside of the mobile home.

Few details have been reported in connection with the incident, as of Monday morning. The name of the deceased person has not been released and officials say their investigation into the fire remains ongoing.

Hours before the SFM was called to the Ouachita Parish tragedy, another residential fire claimed the lives of a man and a woman in Shreveport.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA), house fires often occur during the holiday season.

Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas Day, the day before Thanksgiving, and Christmas Eve, the NFPA says.

The NFPA adds that cooking equipment was involved in one of every five (20%) of home decoration fires, something that can happen when a decoration is left on or too close to a stove or other cooking equipment.

It has not been confirmed that cooking or decorating were related to the causes of the deadly December 26-27 house fires in Louisiana.