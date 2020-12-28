Two killed in Saturday night Shreveport area house fire

CADDO PARISH - A deadly house fire claimed the lives of two individuals over the weekend, according to a report from the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM).

The SFM says first responders with the Caddo Parish Fire District rushed to the scene of the blaze on North Market Street in Shreveport, Saturday night, shortly before 11:30 p.m.

After arriving at the home, which was located in the 5300 block of the street, firefighters discovered the bodies of a man and a woman near the home's front door.

SFM officials have yet to reveal the names of the two deceased individuals.

According to SFM representatives, an investigation into the tragic fire remains ongoing.