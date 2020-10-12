80°
Stalled truck removed from I-10/I-110 E; Mississippi River Bridge congestion clears
BATON ROUGE - On Monday morning, a stalled truck on I-10 E/I-110 E caused lane closures and congestion on the Mississippi River Bridge from 7 a.m. until about 8 a.m.
The vehicle was eventually removed from the eastbound lane of traffic on I-10/110 and resulting congestion that had reached the top of the bridge began to thin out.
All lanes are now open I-10 East at the I-10/I-110. Congestion has reached LA 1 (Port Allen).— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) October 12, 2020
The right lane is blocked I-10 East at the I-10/I-110 due to a stalled tractor trailer. Congestion is minimal at this time.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) October 12, 2020
