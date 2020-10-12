80°
Stalled truck removed from I-10/I-110 E; Mississippi River Bridge congestion clears

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Monday morning, a stalled truck on I-10 E/I-110 E caused lane closures and congestion on the Mississippi River Bridge from 7 a.m. until about 8 a.m.

The vehicle was eventually removed from the eastbound lane of traffic on I-10/110 and resulting congestion that had reached the top of the bridge began to thin out. 

