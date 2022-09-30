63°
St. Tammany drug enforcement agent arrested for domestic abuse
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Sheriff's deputies arrested a drug enforcement agent out of Covington for domestic abuse.
Deputies with the St, Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office took Jimmie Ogden, 54, into custody Wednesday after his victim reportedly fled to north Louisiana following the abuse. The woman said Ogden had battered her near Covington on Sept. 22 and presented deputies with evidence of her injuries.
Ogden was arrested Wednesday on one count of domestic abuse.
The STPSO said it had contacted the local DEA office, who was reportedly aware of the arrest. The status of Ogden's employment was not clear.
