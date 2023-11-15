60°
St. Martin Parish lifts burn ban

2 hours 18 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, November 15 2023 Nov 15, 2023 November 15, 2023 3:54 PM November 15, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARTINVILLE - St. Martin Parish is the latest area in south Louisiana to rescind its burn ban following a historically dry, hot summer. 

The parish announced it was lifting the order Wednesday. Read the full announcement below. 

After consultation with the Director of the St. Martin Parish Fire Service District,
and upon consideration of the rainfall the last several days and information received from the Southern Area Coordination Center, through the National Weather Service, advising that the current fire danger has now decreased below normal and is considered “low,” St. Martin Parish hereby declares that it now opts out of the statewide burn ban. This declaration is effective at 8:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

