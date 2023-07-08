St. Francisville man arrested for the rape of woman with dementia

ST FRANCISVILLE - A man was arrested on Friday for the rape of a woman with dementia that happened in 2020.

According to the St. John Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call in 2020 inferring that an elderly female was being raped. Deputies said the woman suffers from dementia.

On Friday, 48-year-old Anthony Scales was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, which holds a mandatory life sentence if found guilty.

It is unclear how Scales had access to the victim and why it took more than two and a half years to make an arrest.