St. Francisville man arrested for the rape of woman with dementia

Saturday, July 08 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST FRANCISVILLE - A man was arrested on Friday for the rape of a woman with dementia that happened in 2020. 

According to the St. John Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call in 2020 inferring that an elderly female was being raped. Deputies said the woman suffers from dementia. 

On Friday, 48-year-old Anthony Scales was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, which holds a mandatory life sentence if found guilty. 

It is unclear how Scales had access to the victim and why it took more than two and a half years to make an arrest. 

