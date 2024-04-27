79°
St. Amant Softball wins state title Saturday

Saturday, April 27 2024
By: Logan Cullop
SULPHUR - The St. Amant Softball team is taking home another state title after beating Ponchatoula 7-2 in Sulphur. 

Saturday's win was the third state title in a row for the Gators. 

