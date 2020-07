Sports2-A-Days-Previews: East Ascension Spartans

East Ascension returns 8 starters on both sides of the ball and tons of athleticism. Head coach Darnell Lee brought in a new defensive coordinator meaning the Spartans will be finding their way through the 4-2-5 defensive scheme for 2020. The offense lost alot of playmakers and there will be a quarterback battle but at EA it's always reload instead of rebuild.