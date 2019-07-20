Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Amite Warriors

The defending 2A state champs have alot of everything. A strong defense that returns a solid core of linebackers. A running game that could give defenses fits. Tons of questions marks at key positions.

The Warriors, who won 14 games a year ago, are searching for a signal caller. The battle will come down to two sophomores: John Walker and David Selders. Both are powerful runners with decent arms that allow them to stretch a defense.

But with any small school, depth is always the issue. Head coach Zephaniah Powell has around 50 players on his roster to start the season but with guys having to play both ways, that could show its ugly head deeper in the season.