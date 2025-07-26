80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Central Private Redhawks

Saturday, July 26 2025
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

CENTRAL - As the 2025 high school football season approaches, the Central Private Redhawks are looking to earn a winning record this season.

After finishing 5-5 last year, the Redhawks return six starters on offense and six on defense. With that, many of those returners have been key pieces to the program for three or four years. 

Head coach Cole Holden believes that a big strength of this team will be the secondary because that's where most of the experience lies.

However, the reality of 9-1A football is that some guys will have to play multiple positions on both sides of the ball. They embrace that challenge and hope to use it to their advantage this fall.

Coach Holden hopes to see improvement from the offseason work his team has put in. Central Private opens their season at home against North Iberville on Sept. 4.

