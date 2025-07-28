Sports2-a-Days: Scotlandville Hornets

BATON ROUGE - The Scotlandville Hornets have a familiar face at the helm of their football program.

Richard Oliver, who has been an assistant coach with Scotlandville for the past two seasons and served as the Hornets head coach from 2007 to 2008, takes over the program this fall.

Scotlandville is coming off a 2-8 season in 2024, but returns seven starters on the offensive side of the ball. The Hornets offense has the potential to bring some fireworks, with third-year Quarterback Genard Green coming back and a handful of great skill players on the outside.

On the defensive side of the ball, Scotlandville will have a bunch of new faces, with only three returning starters.

The Hornets begin the 2025 season at home on September 5 against Kennedy.