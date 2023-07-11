80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sports2-A-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins

2 hours 15 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, July 10 2023 Jul 10, 2023 July 10, 2023 10:08 PM July 10, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

The Dutchtown Griffins return plenty of talent from last years 7-4 team, but they have some holes to fill after graduating talented players to college programs.

Head coach Guy Mistretta is back for his seventh season with the purple and silver and he's hoping that this team can find some of the leadership that helped last years team to put together a six-game winning streak and a share of the 5-5A district title.

The Griffins have a quarterback battle brewing between senior Ethan Aucoin and junior Dylan Champagne, but they can rely on proven tailback Gary Dukes to help keep the offense ahead of the chains.  That will be key as they're looking for four new offensive linemen to help the lone returning starter, center Chase Cangelossi. 

On defense it's a different story as they're loaded up front along the defensive line but will need help identifying corners and safeties. 

Trending News

There are 12 starters back for the Grifs, seven on offense and five on defense. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days