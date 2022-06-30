76°
Sports2-a-Days: Parkview Eagles
Our latest Sports2-a-Days preview makes a quick stop at Parkview.
A team that was loaded last year offensively. Six of those guys are back this year including QB Abram Johnston but Stefan LeFors' defense is a little slim. Just one lone returning starter from that team that finished 7-5 just a year ago.
