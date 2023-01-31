Southern University senior dead after fatal car crash Monday night

57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tuesday, January 31 2023
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Southern University senior was killed in a wreck on I-110 near SU's campus late Monday night. 

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said Reginald Elloie, 23, died in the crash, which happened on the interstate near Scenic Highway around 9 p.m. 

Southern University said Elloie was a senior from New Orleans majoring in business. Sources say he was preparing to graduate. 

The university issued the following statement Tuesday morning:

Southern University extends condolences to the family, classmates, and friends of student Reginald Elloie, a senior from New Orleans who was majoring in business. Elloie was tragically killed in a vehicular accident Monday evening. 

Southern University students who are affected by this tragedy are encouraged to reach out to the University Counseling Center at 225-771-2480 or counselingcenter@subr.edu during normal business hours. Our Holistic Behavior 24-Hour Crisis Hotline can be reached at 225-368-9602. Other resources can be found at subr.edu/counselingcenter. 

No other details on the crash were immediately available.

