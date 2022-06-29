Southern University's Dancing Dolls featured in upcoming ESPN special

Photo: Southern University Fabulous Dancing Dolls

BATON ROUGE - The Fabulous Dancing Dolls, Southern University' famous dance team, is taking fans behind the scenes in an upcoming series from ESPN.

ESPN announced that the Fabulous Dancing Dolls are going to be the spotlight of the series Why Not Us: Southern Dance on the network's streaming service, ESPN+.

The team has performed with the university marching band for over 50 years, and the series will highlight the journey of those on the team at the Baton Rouge HBCU.







“The third season of Why Not Us will continue to shine a spotlight on the importance of HBCUs and celebrate the culture and influence of these institutions,” said executive producer Chris Paul. “This season will focus on Southern University’s nationally acclaimed Dancing Dolls and will capture the drive, talent and vision of these powerful black women leading the way.”

The series will premiere Aug. 11 on ESPN+.