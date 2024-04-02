Southern University holding balloon release for student killed in car wreck

77°
Tuesday, April 02 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Southern University is holding a balloon release Wednesday evening for Khai Walker, a student killed in a car wreck Monday. 

Walker, a Brusly native, was a Southern freshman majoring in pre-nursing. 

The balloon release will be in the student recreational area at 6 p.m. Wednesday. 

