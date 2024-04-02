77°
Southern University holding balloon release for student killed in car wreck
BATON ROUGE - Southern University is holding a balloon release Wednesday evening for Khai Walker, a student killed in a car wreck Monday.
Walker, a Brusly native, was a Southern freshman majoring in pre-nursing.
The balloon release will be in the student recreational area at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
