State police investigating crash that left 18-year-old dead in White Castle early Monday

WHITE CASTLE - State police are investigating after a crash on Highway 1 early Monday morning that left a teenager dead.

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. Monday. Investigators said 18-year-old Khai Walker was unrestrained at the time of the crash and died on the scene.

Troopers said Walker's vehicle was traveling north on Highway 1 near the intersection of Texas Road when a Ford tow truck approached in the opposite direction. For reasons still under investigation, the two vehicles collided head-on. After the initial impact, there was a secondary impact between the vehicles.

An unrestrained passenger in Walker's vehicle was seriously injured and taken to a hospital after the crash. The tow truck's driver was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries, State Police said.

It was not immediately clear which vehicle was at fault.