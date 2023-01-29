61°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern men's basketball takes over first place in SWAC with chippy win over Alcorn
In game that was chippy and heated from the opening tip, Southern men's basketball claims a huge SWAC victory over Alcorn State Saturday night with an 80-68 win. The victory also puts the Jaguars in sole possession of first place in the SWAC.
Brion Whitley scored a game high 27 with seven three pointers. Festus Ndumanya right behind him on the stat sheet with 17 points.
Trending News
The Southern women also with a big afternoon as they took down the Lady Braves as well 65-62. Genovea Johnson leading the way with 19 points.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
West side welcomes home survivor of fatal police crash Liam Dunn
-
Baton Rouge NAACP says Louisiana should adopt new procedures after 5 Memphis...
-
Baton Rouge Green distributes native trees to local households; Sylvia's Valentines accepting...
-
City plans to roll out Florida Boulevard revitalization over the next 15...
-
More electric vehicle charging stations coming to Baton Rouge