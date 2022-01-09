Southern men and women claim clean sweep of Florida A&M

WOMEN

The Southern University Jaguars put on a defensive show in the fourth quarter holding Florida A&M to only 12 points in the quarter giving them a convincing 71-55 victory Saturday afternoon in the Al Lawson Center in front of 962 fans.



SU and FAMU battled back and fourth for three quarters with the Jags taking a 2-point lead (45-43) into the fourth quarter. The Lady Jaguars opened the fourth quarter with a 16-2 run led by senior guard Nakia Kincey hitting three huge three-pointers giving them the burst they needed to pull away for the Lady Rattlers giving them their third straight conference victory. Southern held Florida A&M to three points the final three minutes of the contest.



"I knew tonight's contest was going to be a battle. Anytime you go on the road in the conference it is always going to be tough. They did a great job of running their offense and knocking down contested shots. I was really proud of the way our team worked together to get the win today said Carlos Funchess , SU Head Coach. During the fourth quarter our veteran players really stepped up their game on both ends of the court. We will enjoy the win today and get ready for our next game on Monday."



Kincey led the charge off the bench recording 16 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Genovea Johnson and Amani Mcwain rounded out the double-figure scoring with 14 and 12 respectively. Mcwain and Johnson bothe grabbed five rebounds each.



The Lady Jaguars defense forced the Lady Rattlers to 19 turnovers, picking up 25 points off turnovers. SU played 10 players with 9 landing in the scoring column. Southern shot 47 percent for the game (26-55) and 43 percent from behind the arc (6-14). SU shot 68 percent from the charity stripe finishing (13-19).



Dylan Horton led the Lady Rattlers with 25 points, a game-high nine board and four assists. Anisja Harris chipped in 17 points, four rebounds and two steals.

MEN

The Southern University Jaguars (8-7, 3-0) continue their winning streak as they outlast the Rattlers of Florida A&M by a score of 80-66 inside the Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

First Half

The Jaguars shot 13-32 from the field led by Terrell Williams Jr. with eight first half points.

with eight first half points. SU had their best scoring run of seven with 7:48 remaining in the first.

The Jaguars were 4-of-10 from behind the three-point line shooting 40 percent.

The Jags had four steals to the Rattlers six.

Southern was 6-8 from the charity stripe in the first.



Second Half

Brion Whitley scored ten of his 12 points in the second half.

scored ten of his 12 points in the second half. The Jaguars shot 54.5 percent from the field in the second half.

Southern shot 77.8 percent from behind the arc in the second half going 7-of-9 led Isaiah Rollins who was 3-of-4.

who was 3-of-4. SU had their largest lead of the night (18) with 5:13 to go in the game.

The Jaguars led the game in points off turnovers, paint points, fast break points and our bench outscored FAMU 28-0.



Top Performers