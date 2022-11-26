67°
Southern leads Grambling 14-10 at the half in the Bayou Classic

Saturday, November 26 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

NEW ORLEANS - Southern leads the Bayou Classic 14-10 at the half. The Jags' offense struggled for most of the first half but got it going in the second with Karl Ligon rushing score. Then, right before the break, it was Kendric Rhymes running it in.

Quarterback BeSean McCray had 70 yards passing and 54 yards rushing. The Jags defense, though, struggled to stop Grambling on the ground, as the Tigers had 123 yards in the first half. 

