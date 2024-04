Southern baseball sweeps Prairie View A&M thanks to offensive outburst Sunday

BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team had no trouble scoring runs Sunday.

The Jaguars beat Prairie View A&M 22-12 at Lee-Hines Stadium to complete the three-game series sweep of the Panthers.

Southern is now 11-13 overall and 6-1 in SWAC play.

The Jaguars will play at LSU on Monday at 6:30 at Alex Box Stadium.