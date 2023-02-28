Southeastern students, faculty dealing with no internet for days

HAMMOND - As Southeastern's campus enters day five of not having internet, things are beginning to improve.

"Email just came back up today and so we expect to continue to make progress over the next several days on everything", said Mike Rivault, Sr. Dir. Marketing and Communications.

So far the university has only said the outage was in response to a 'potential incident' that State Police are investigating.

Officials say they made the decision to cut off the internet out of an abundance of caution. Tuesday, they would not elaborate.

In the meantime, students who have online classes haven't been able to get anything done.

"Our grad program is 100% online, so with the system being down we have not been getting to do any homework. Even with our job, cuz we're communication graduate assistants, so we have no work to do," graduate student Kalynne Honore said.

For some, not having internet isn't just hindering school work.

"I can't do school stuff, but then I bought tinder premium and I can't even use my swipes," Kinesiology major Thomas Wheeler said.

Some students who have tried to get by on using their cellular data are finding problems too.

"Everyone is trying to use their data right now so it's really slow," another student said.

As of Tuesday, the university didn't have an estimate of when things would be back to normal.

LSU has also been dealing with internet issues that appear to be unrelated to what's happening at Southeastern. Tuesday afternoon a spokesperson for LSU told us they have no reason to believe their problems are due to a cyber-security threat.