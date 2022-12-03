69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southeastern loses in OT 48-42 to Samford in second round of FCS Playoffs

45 minutes 16 seconds ago Saturday, December 03 2022 Dec 3, 2022 December 03, 2022 6:15 PM December 03, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BIRMINGHAM - The Southeastern football season ends after a heartbreaking loss at Samford 48-42 in overtime. The Lions were down 2 scores in the fourth quarter but made a comeback to bring the game into OT.

But quarterback Cephus Johnson fumbled the football into the end zone during the period, and Samford had the game-winning touchdown.

Trending News

Southeastern ends the season with a 9-4 record.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days