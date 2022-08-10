South Carolina using beer to promote hurricane preparedness this season

Photo via UPI

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. - Emergency management departments are looking for creative ways to communicate preparedness methods beyond a simple public service announcement, and now, in South Carolina, they're trying beer.

The Dorchester County Emergency Management Department is testing a new initiative to share information about the Atlantic hurricane season by using QR codes printed on hurricane-themed beer cans.

Tradesman Brewing Company, a local brewery based in Charleston, partnered with the DCEMD to create "Know Your Zone," a light beer brewed from California hops. Each can bears a QR code that links to the state's new emergency preparedness website.

"The website will teach people how to create an emergency kit, how to create a family emergency plan, how to find your hurricane evacuation zone... it's just a one-stop shop for that hurricane preparedness information right on the can, easily accessible by your phone," David Amann with the DCEMD said.

The partnership has reportedly been successful since its launch in select Dorchester County stores.

There's no word on whether Louisiana plans to take a page from South Carolina's book, but if it does, a partnership could bring a whole new meaning to a "hurricane party."