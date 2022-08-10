86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

South Carolina using beer to promote hurricane preparedness this season

2 hours 38 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, August 10 2022 Aug 10, 2022 August 10, 2022 11:44 AM August 10, 2022 in News
Source: UPI
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via UPI

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. - Emergency management departments are looking for creative ways to communicate preparedness methods beyond a simple public service announcement, and now, in South Carolina, they're trying beer.

The Dorchester County Emergency Management Department is testing a new initiative to share information about the Atlantic hurricane season by using QR codes printed on hurricane-themed beer cans.

Tradesman Brewing Company, a local brewery based in Charleston, partnered with the DCEMD to create "Know Your Zone," a light beer brewed from California hops. Each can bears a QR code that links to the state's new emergency preparedness website.

"The website will teach people how to create an emergency kit, how to create a family emergency plan, how to find your hurricane evacuation zone... it's just a one-stop shop for that hurricane preparedness information right on the can, easily accessible by your phone," David Amann with the DCEMD said.

The partnership has reportedly been successful since its launch in select Dorchester County stores.

There's no word on whether Louisiana plans to take a page from South Carolina's book, but if it does, a partnership could bring a whole new meaning to a "hurricane party."

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days