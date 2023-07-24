92°
Latest Weather Blog
Some West Baton Rouge Parish properties to lose natural gas service temporarily
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Properties along Rougon Road from Section to Burnside will lose natural gas service for much of Tuesday, parish officials said.
Utility crews will be lowering the gas line on that section of Rougon Road. The interruption will affect about 40 houses in the area.
Trending News
Gas service should be restored by 5:00 p.m. Anyone with questions may contact the West Baton Rouge Utilities Office at 336-2406.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ready to dig in? More than 40 restaurants participating in Dig Baton...
-
'And We Went' installation at Baton Rouge Gallery serves as reminder of...
-
1-year-old boy battling cancer for the second time
-
LSU grad student no longer allowed to teach after vulgar tirade
-
EBR debuts new culturally-inclusive, vegetarian options as part of upgraded lunch menu